Blood Draw

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dominic Calzetta, a medical laboratory specialist assigned to the 127th Medical Group draws blood from Tech. Sgt. Drew Reynold, an aircraft hydraulics specialist assigned to the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, on Selfridge Air National Guard Base, April 13, 2024. Medical laboratory specialists draw blood and conduct analysis to support Airmen health and wellness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

