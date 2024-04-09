Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blood Draw [Image 2 of 2]

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate 

    127th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dominic Calzetta, a medical laboratory specialist assigned to the 127th Medical Group draws blood from Tech. Sgt. Drew Reynold, an aircraft hydraulics specialist assigned to the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, on Selfridge Air National Guard Base, April 13, 2024. Medical laboratory specialists draw blood and conduct analysis to support Airmen health and wellness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 16:56
    VIRIN: 240413-Z-YH622-1011
    Medical
    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard base
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

