    110th SFS simulate enemy engagement during Florida AT [Image 9 of 10]

    110th SFS simulate enemy engagement during Florida AT

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop 

    110th Wing

    Members of the 110th Security Forces trained with 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron an Hurlbert Field, Florida April 11, 2024. During the final exercise culminating the weeklong training, Security Forces personnel practiced patrolling and enemy engagement using simulation rounds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 15:16
    Photo ID: 8339572
    VIRIN: 240411-Z-NK626-1050
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 18.96 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110th SFS simulate enemy engagement during Florida AT [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Department of Veteran Affairs
    110th Wing
    Battle Creek ANG Base

