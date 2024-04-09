110th SFS simulate enemy engagement during Florida AT

Members of the 110th Security Forces trained with 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron an Hurlbert Field, Florida April 11, 2024. During the final exercise culminating the weeklong training, Security Forces personnel practiced patrolling and enemy engagement using simulation rounds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop)

