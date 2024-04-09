Friday, April 12, 2024, during 2/34 Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s (IBCT) Communication Exercise (COMMEX), Spc. Alex Potter and Staff Sgt. Brandon Shaffer part of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) 224 Brigade Engineering Battalion (BEB) from Davenport, Iowa, create a field expedient square loop antenna, utilizing claymore wire and cobra connector, used for high frequency communications via Harris 150 allowing communication with higher element in preparation for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 13:55 Photo ID: 8339528 VIRIN: 240412-A-SW430-7946 Resolution: 1280x1920 Size: 721.27 KB Location: DAVENPORT, IA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMMEX prepares Brigade for XCTC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.