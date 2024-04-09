Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghillie suit training for Snipers prepares Soldiers for XCTC Missions

    WATERLOO, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Saturday, April 13, 2024, during 1-133 Infantry Battalion Platoon Situation Tactical Exercise (STX) lanes, Sgt. First Class Jeff Behan of the Snippers and Scouts, 1-133 Infantry Battalion, Waterloo, Iowa, teach concealment training and stalking exercises using a cobra hood and light ghillie suit. The STX lanes teach how to move without detection and use of camouflage, readying them for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC).

    #XCTC #STX #GhillieSuit #133INF #133dIFBN

