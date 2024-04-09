Ghillie suit training for Snipers prepares Soldiers for XCTC Missions

Saturday, April 13, 2024, during 1-133 Infantry Battalion Platoon Situation Tactical Exercise (STX) lanes, Sgt. First Class Jeff Behan of the Snippers and Scouts, 1-133 Infantry Battalion, Waterloo, Iowa, teach concealment training and stalking exercises using a cobra hood and light ghillie suit. The STX lanes teach how to move without detection and use of camouflage, readying them for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC).
