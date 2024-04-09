The remaining teams of the 2024 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition begin day two at A. J. McClung Stadium and the Columbus Riverwalk with various round-robin events April 13, 2024. The teams took part in Day Stakes: Pointe Du Hoc, Kims Game, Breach, 81MM Mortar Emplacement, Axe Throw and Tactical Water Movement. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 08:14 Photo ID: 8339309 VIRIN: 240413-A-YH902-1316 Resolution: 7355x4903 Size: 29.78 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.