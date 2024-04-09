Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 4 of 4]

    2024 Best Ranger Competition

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    The remaining teams of the 2024 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition begin day two at A. J. McClung Stadium and the Columbus Riverwalk with various round-robin events April 13, 2024. The teams took part in Day Stakes: Pointe Du Hoc, Kims Game, Breach, 81MM Mortar Emplacement, Axe Throw and Tactical Water Movement. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 08:14
    Photo ID: 8339280
    VIRIN: 240413-A-YH902-1302
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29.03 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    infantryweek
    2024 Best Ranger

