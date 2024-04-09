The remaining teams of the 2024 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition begin day two at A. J. McClung Stadium and the Columbus Riverwalk with various round-robin events April 13, 2024. The teams took part in Day Stakes: Pointe Du Hoc, Kims Game, Breach, 81MM Mortar Emplacement, Axe Throw and Tactical Water Movement. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 08:16
|Photo ID:
|8339274
|VIRIN:
|240413-A-YH902-1293
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|32.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
