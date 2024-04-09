Sailors Conduct Routine Operations Aboard USS Dewey

240412-N-CD453-1048 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2024) Sonar Techincian (Surface) 3rd Class Keenan Cupit, from Miamisburg, Ohio, moves the multi-function towed array (MFTA) into position aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the North Pacific Ocean, April 12. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

