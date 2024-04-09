Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct Training Aboard USS Dewey, April 5 [Image 7 of 7]

    Sailors Conduct Training Aboard USS Dewey, April 5

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240405-N-CD453-2080 WESTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Joe Roke, from Clayton, North Carolina, stands watch for assailants during visit, board, search and seizure training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Western Pacific Ocean, April 5. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8339170
    VIRIN: 240405-N-CD453-2080
    Resolution: 3200x4480
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    DESRON 15
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

