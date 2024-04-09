240405-N-CD453-2029 WESTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2024) Sailors don tactical gear during visit, board, search and seizure training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Western Pacific Ocean, April 5. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 03:46 Photo ID: 8339168 VIRIN: 240405-N-CD453-2029 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 3.55 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Training Aboard USS Dewey, April 5 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.