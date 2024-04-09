240405-N-CD453-2074 WESTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2024) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Travis Mosser, from Muncie, Indiana, clears a helicopter hanger during visit, board, search and seizure training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Western Pacific Ocean, April 5. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 03:46
|Photo ID:
|8339165
|VIRIN:
|240405-N-CD453-2074
|Resolution:
|6154x4396
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Training Aboard USS Dewey, April 5 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT