    Sailors Conduct Training Aboard USS Dewey, April 5 [Image 1 of 7]

    Sailors Conduct Training Aboard USS Dewey, April 5

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240405-N-CD453-2033 WESTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2024) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Travis Mosser, from Muncie, Indiana, conducts a comms check during visit, board, search and seizure training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Western Pacific Ocean, April 5. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    DESRON 15
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

