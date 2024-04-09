240403-N-CD453-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 3, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Denn Tulagan, from Murrieta, California, prepares lunch for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, April 3. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8339141
|VIRIN:
|240403-N-CD453-1021
|Resolution:
|5030x3593
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Routine Operations Aboard USS Dewey [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
