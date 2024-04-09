240403-N-CD453-1067 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 3, 2024) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Apprentice Arthur Brown, from Los Angeles, provides customer service to Information System Technician 2nd Class Lemoore, California, in the ship store aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, April 3. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 02:14 Photo ID: 8339140 VIRIN: 240403-N-CD453-1067 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 3.94 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Routine Operations Aboard USS Dewey [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.