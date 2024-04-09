240402-N-CD453-1225 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 2, 2024) Cmdr. Nick Maruca, left, the oncoming commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), salutes Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship in Yokosuka, Japan, April 2. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 02:06
|Photo ID:
|8339132
|VIRIN:
|240402-N-CD453-1225
|Resolution:
|5604x4003
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
