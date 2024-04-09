Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2 [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240402-N-CD453-1225 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 2, 2024) Cmdr. Nick Maruca, left, the oncoming commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), salutes Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship in Yokosuka, Japan, April 2. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 02:06
    Photo ID: 8339132
    VIRIN: 240402-N-CD453-1225
    Resolution: 5604x4003
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2
    USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2
    USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2
    USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2
    USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2
    USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2
    USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2
    USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    DESRON 15
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT