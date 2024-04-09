USS Dewey Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, April 2

240402-N-CD453-1005 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 2, 2024) Cmdr. Jordan White, the executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), addresses guests and crew during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship in Yokosuka, Japan, April 2. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

