    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts annual Purple Up Ball for Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 10]

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (April 13, 2024) Military affiliated children take to the dance floor at the Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown Youth Center as part of the annual Purple Up Ball. The family friendly event was held as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 23:11
    Photo ID: 8339078
    VIRIN: 240413-N-TG517-6461
    Resolution: 4077x2889
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts annual Purple Up Ball for Month of the Military Child [Image 10 of 10], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Youth Center
    Month of the Military Child
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Purple Up Ball

