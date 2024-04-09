240413-N-IT121-3322 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) Two F/A-18F Super Hornets, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during an air power demonstration during the friends and family day cruise. The friends and family day cruise provides an opportunity for Abraham Lincoln to demonstrate its combat abilities and showcase daily life aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 21:29 Photo ID: 8338947 VIRIN: 240413-N-IT121-3322 Resolution: 3778x2519 Size: 1.44 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations on friends and family day cruise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ian Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.