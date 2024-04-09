240413-N-IT121-2012 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) Capt. Pete Riebe, right, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) promotes Lt. j.g. Tyler Packer on the flight deck during the friends and family day cruise. The friends and family day cruise provides an opportunity for Abraham Lincoln to demonstrate its combat abilities and showcase daily life aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2024 21:29
|Photo ID:
|8338944
|VIRIN:
|240413-N-IT121-2012
|Resolution:
|4911x3274
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a promotion ceremony during friends and family day cruise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ian Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
