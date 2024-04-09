Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a weapons demonstration on friends and family day cruise [Image 2 of 6]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a weapons demonstration on friends and family day cruise

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Thomas 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240413-N-IT121-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate Tyler Holt, center left, from Colorado Springs, Colo., gives orders to Sailors during a live-fire demonstration on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during the friends and family day cruise. The friends and family day cruise provides an opportunity for Abraham Lincoln to demonstrate its combat abilities and showcase daily life aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a weapons demonstration on friends and family day cruise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ian Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    NAVY
    CVN 72
    ABECSG

