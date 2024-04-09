Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Wren 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240413-N-LM220-2129 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) Embarked guests observe air power demonstration during the friends and family day cruise on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The friends and family day cruise provides an opportunity for Abraham Lincoln to demonstrate its combat abilities and showcase daily life aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during a friends and family [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

