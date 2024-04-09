Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during a friends and family

240413-N-LM220-1711 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 repel from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned helicopter sea combat squadron (HSC) 14, during the friends and family day cruise aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The friends and family day cruise provides an opportunity for Abraham Lincoln to demonstrate its combat abilities and showcase daily life aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

