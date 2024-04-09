240413-N-LM220-2468 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, breaks the sound barrier during an air power demonstration during the friends and family day cruise on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The friends and family day cruise provides an opportunity for Abraham Lincoln to demonstrate its combat abilities and showcase daily life aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 21:04 Photo ID: 8338908 VIRIN: 240413-N-LM220-2468 Resolution: 3271x2181 Size: 927.68 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during a friends and family [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.