    STX Lanes Prepares Snipers for XCTC [Image 2 of 2]

    STX Lanes Prepares Snipers for XCTC

    CAMP DODGE, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Saturday, April 13, 2024, during 1-133 Infantry Battalion Platoon Situation Tactical Exercise (STX) lanes, 1st. Lt. Adam Wendling of the Snippers and Scouts, 1-133 IBN, ties on string to the ghillie suit teaching concealment training and stalking exercises. The STX lanes teach how to move without detection and use of camouflage, readying them for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC).

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 17:12
    VIRIN: 240412-A-SW430-7544
    Location: CAMP DODGE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STX Lanes Prepares Snipers for XCTC [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

