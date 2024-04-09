STX Lanes Prepares Snipers for XCTC

Saturday, April 13, 2024, during 1-133 Infantry Battalion Platoon Situation Tactical Exercise (STX) lanes, 1st. Lt. Adam Wendling of the Snippers and Scouts, 1-133 IBN, ties on string to the ghillie suit teaching concealment training and stalking exercises. The STX lanes teach how to move without detection and use of camouflage, readying them for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC).

