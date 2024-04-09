Saturday, April 13, 2024, during 1-133 Infantry Battalion Platoon Situation Tactical Exercise (STX) lanes, 1st. Lt. Adam Wendling of the Snippers and Scouts, 1-133 IBN teaches concealment training and stalking exercises using a cobra hood and light ghillie suit. The STX lanes teach how to move without detection and use of camouflage, readying them for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 17:12 Photo ID: 8338817 VIRIN: 240412-A-SW430-7536 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 965.3 KB Location: CAMP DODGE, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STX Lanes Prepare Snipers for XCTC [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.