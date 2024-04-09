Saturday, April 13, 2024, during 1-133 Infantry Battalion Platoon Situation Tactical Exercise (STX) lanes, 1st. Lt. Adam Wendling of the Snippers and Scouts, 1-133 IBN teaches concealment training and stalking exercises using a cobra hood and light ghillie suit. The STX lanes teach how to move without detection and use of camouflage, readying them for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC).
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2024 17:12
|Photo ID:
|8338817
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-SW430-7536
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|965.3 KB
|Location:
|CAMP DODGE, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STX Lanes Prepare Snipers for XCTC [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
