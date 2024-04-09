Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STX Lanes Prepare Snipers for XCTC [Image 1 of 2]

    STX Lanes Prepare Snipers for XCTC

    CAMP DODGE, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Saturday, April 13, 2024, during 1-133 Infantry Battalion Platoon Situation Tactical Exercise (STX) lanes, 1st. Lt. Adam Wendling of the Snippers and Scouts, 1-133 IBN teaches concealment training and stalking exercises using a cobra hood and light ghillie suit. The STX lanes teach how to move without detection and use of camouflage, readying them for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC).

