COMMEX prepares Brigade for XCTC

Friday, April 12, 2024, during 2/34 Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s (IBCT) Communication Exercise (COMMEX), Spc. Alex Potter and Staff Sgt. Brandon Shaffer part of the Headquarters Headquarters Company (HHC) 224 Brigade Engineering Battalion (BEB) from Davenport, Iowa, create a field expedient square loop antenna, utilizing claymore wire and cobra connector, used for high frequency communications via Harris 150 allowing communication with higher element in preparation for eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC).

