2024 Best Ranger Competition competitors fast rope from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during a urban operations event at Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. Competitor teams compete over three days and two nights to earn the title of “best Ranger” during the 40th annual, David E. Grange Jr., 2024 Best Ranger Competition April 12-15. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2024 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8338789
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-YH902-9605
|Resolution:
|7938x5292
|Size:
|36.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
