Key Bridge Unified Command hosts media event ant Incident Command Post

The Key Bridge Unified Command hosts media outlets at the Incident Command Post to explain diving operations and how the unified command works in Baltimore, April 12, 2024. The Key Bridge response 2024 unified command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

