    Key Bridge Unified Command hosts media event ant Incident Command Post [Image 1 of 5]

    Key Bridge Unified Command hosts media event ant Incident Command Post

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Key Bridge Unified Command hosts media outlets at the Incident Command Post to explain diving operations and how the unified command works in Baltimore, April 12, 2024. The Key Bridge response 2024 unified command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 16:32
    Location: US
    Key bridge response 2024

