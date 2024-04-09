Staff Sgt. Tate Leslie, left, and Master Sgt. Marian Rushton, assigned to the Airborne, Ranger, and Training Brigade at Fort Moore, Ga. carry kettlebells as part of the physical fitness portion during the 40th annual, David E. Grange Jr., 2024 Best Ranger Competition April 12-15. Competitor teams push themselves over three days and two nights to earn the title of “best Ranger” (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)

