    2024 Best Ranger Competition

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Daniel Marble 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Tate Leslie, left, and Master Sgt. Marian Rushton, assigned to the Airborne, Ranger, and Training Brigade at Fort Moore, Ga. carry kettlebells as part of the physical fitness portion during the 40th annual, David E. Grange Jr., 2024 Best Ranger Competition April 12-15. Competitor teams push themselves over three days and two nights to earn the title of “best Ranger” (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 16:46
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
