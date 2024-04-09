USS Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

240206-N-BT677-1103 RED SEA (Feb. 5, 2024) Sailors conduct small boat operations training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in the Red Sea Feb. 5. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

