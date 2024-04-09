Red Arrow Medics put their Skills to the Test

Red Arrow medics from 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery, and 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, put their skills to the test during simulated casualty events overseen by Lt. Col. Kevin Whitney, brigade surgeon with the 32nd IBCT, at Fort McCoy the week of April 8-12, 2024. (32nd IBCT photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

