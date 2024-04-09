Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Arrow Medics put their Skills to the Test [Image 2 of 11]

    Red Arrow Medics put their Skills to the Test

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Red Arrow medics from 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery, and 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, put their skills to the test during simulated casualty events overseen by Lt. Col. Kevin Whitney, brigade surgeon with the 32nd IBCT, at Fort McCoy the week of April 8-12, 2024. (32nd IBCT photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 09:34
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
