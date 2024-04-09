240205-N-BT677-1005 RED SEA (Feb. 5, 2024) A Hospital Corpsman drags an Electronics Technician into the crew training room during a combat llfe-saver course demonstration aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in the Red Sea Feb. 5. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 09:27 Photo ID: 8338579 VIRIN: 240205-N-BT677-1005 Resolution: 5020x4095 Size: 1.39 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.