USS Higgins Daily Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Apr. 1, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) Chiefs Mess pose for a photo on the fo'c'sle, while operating in the Philippine Sea, April 1. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

