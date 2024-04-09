Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins Daily Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Higgins Daily Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Apr. 2, 2024) Ensign Bridget Logeais from Roseville, Minnesota, stands watch in the pilothouse of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while the USS Howard steams ahead, April 2. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 08:20
    Photo ID: 8338566
    VIRIN: 240402-N-ZS816-1039
    Resolution: 5430x3620
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins Daily Operations
    USS Higgins Daily Operations
    USS Higgins Daily Operations
    USS Higgins Daily Operations
    USS Higgins Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sailing
    Sailors
    First to Fight
    Daily Ops
    CTF 71/DESRON 15
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT