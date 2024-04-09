USS Higgins Live Fire

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 24, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Valencia from Belleville, New Jersey, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Kyanite Rock from Dalton, Massachusetts fire a M2 .50 Caliber machine gun during a gun demonstration from the missile decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while underway in the Philippine Sea, March 25. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 Photo ID: 8338509 Resolution: 6000x4000 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)