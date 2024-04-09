Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins Live Fire [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Higgins Live Fire

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 24, 2024) Yeoman 1st Class Marites Donavan from Sacramento, California, watches a gun demonstration on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while underway in the Philippine Sea, March 25. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 07:09
    Photo ID: 8338508
    VIRIN: 240324-N-ZS816-1023
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 21.67 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Live Fire [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins Live Fire
    USS Higgins Live Fire
    USS Higgins Live Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    First to Fight
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT