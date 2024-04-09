Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Event - Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Chaplain Event - Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) 2024

    LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Ryan Bareng 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Chaplain, Commander Ryan Bareng (U.S. Africa Command) bids farewell to his Zambian Chaplains and Chaplain’s assitants at the conclusion of the inaugural U.S./Southern African Development Community (SADC) workshop, held in Lusaka, Zambia. The workshop aimed to enhance spiritual readiness for military personnel and their families, sharing best practices, and deepening relations with SADC chaplains from Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, marking a milestone in international cooperation and understanding.

    This work, Chaplain Event - Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by CDR Ryan Bareng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

