Contractors assigned to Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) conduct groundwater quality monitoring inside the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, April 4, 2024. In addition to its mission to safely decommission the facility, NCTF-RH is responsible for long-term environmental monitoring and remediation of the land and groundwater around the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 20:32 Photo ID: 8338224 VIRIN: 240404-N-IS471-1072 Resolution: 5573x3833 Size: 553.22 KB Location: HALAWA, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Contractors Conduct Groundwater Quality Testing, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.