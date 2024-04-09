Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Contractors Conduct Groundwater Quality Testing

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Contractors assigned to Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) conduct groundwater quality monitoring inside the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, April 4, 2024. In addition to its mission to safely decommission the facility, NCTF-RH is responsible for long-term environmental monitoring and remediation of the land and groundwater around the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    TAGS

    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill
    Groundwater Testing

