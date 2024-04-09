Navy Contractors Conduct Groundwater Quality Testing

Contractors assigned to Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) conduct groundwater quality monitoring inside the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, April 4, 2024. In addition to its mission to safely decommission the facility, NCTF-RH is responsible for long-term environmental monitoring and remediation of the land and groundwater around the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)
