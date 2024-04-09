Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland's Best Warrior Winners

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The winners of the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Capt. Logan Yox, an Army military police officer in the 200th Military Police Company, Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, an intelligence analyst in the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, and Spc. Jordan Foster, an intelligence analyst in the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, pose with the Maryland National Guard Senior Leaders, Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the Adjunct General, Maryland National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. David Harry, Senior Enlisted Leader, Maryland National Guard, at Fifth Regiment Armory, Baltimore Maryland April 12, 2024. The Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is open to Maryland Army National Guard junior enlisted, non-commissioned officers and commissioned officers with events conducted throughout the state of Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tom Lamb

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 19:33
    VIRIN: 240412-Z-HT783-4057
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
