The winners of the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Capt. Logan Yox, an Army military police officer in the 200th Military Police Company, Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, an intelligence analyst in the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, and Spc. Jordan Foster, an intelligence analyst in the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, pose with the Maryland National Guard Senior Leaders, Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the Adjunct General, Maryland National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. David Harry, Senior Enlisted Leader, Maryland National Guard, at Fifth Regiment Armory, Baltimore Maryland April 12, 2024. The Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is open to Maryland Army National Guard junior enlisted, non-commissioned officers and commissioned officers with events conducted throughout the state of Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tom Lamb

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 19:33 Photo ID: 8338117 VIRIN: 240412-Z-HT783-4057 Resolution: 6039x4026 Size: 26.68 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland's Best Warrior Winners, by SGT Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.