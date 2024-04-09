Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V34 poses for a group photo [Image 1 of 5]

    V34 poses for a group photo

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (REIN), 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, pose for a group photo at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 29, 2024. V34 deploys to locate, close with, and destroy the enemy by fire and maneuver or repel enemy assault by fire and close combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

    This work, V34 poses for a group photo [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Infantry
    Thundering third
    Darkside
    USMCNews
    battalion Photo
    LCpl. Torrey Grey Field

