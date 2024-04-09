Fort Moore, Ga. - Soldiers from Fort Moore and the Maneuver Center of Excellence compete during the second day of the 2024 Lacerda Cup Combatives Championship in the Quarter Finals April 11, 2024, at Smith Gym. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 17:48
|Photo ID:
|8338001
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-IJ890-3228
|Resolution:
|5522x3681
|Size:
|18.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Lacerda Cup Competition [Image 2 of 2], by CPT John Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
