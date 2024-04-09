Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Lacerda Cup Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    2024 Lacerda Cup Competition

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. John Walker 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Fort Moore, Ga. - Soldiers from Fort Moore and the Maneuver Center of Excellence compete during the second day of the 2024 Lacerda Cup Combatives Championship in the Quarter Finals April 11, 2024, at Smith Gym. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)

    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    Infantryweek
    Fort Moore
    Daniel Marble
    2024 Lacerda Cup Combatives Championship
    Quarter Finals

