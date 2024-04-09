Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GIS specialist plays important role behind the scenes of wildfire recovery in Lahaina

    GIS specialist plays important role behind the scenes of wildfire recovery in Lahaina

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Cortland Henderson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Meg Ryan, a GIS specialist from Honolulu District, is supporting the Hawaii Recovery Mission. In this position, she ensures all personnel have access to the programs and data needed to perform their duties while also providing products essential to communicating the mission progress to partners and stakeholders.

    This work, GIS specialist plays important role behind the scenes of wildfire recovery in Lahaina [Image 3 of 3], by Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Hawaii
    GIS
    Maui
    HawaiiWildfires23
    HawaiiWildfires

