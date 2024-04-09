Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Tiger 24-1: Defenders respons to mock protest [Image 6 of 7]

    Ready Tiger 24-1: Defenders respons to mock protest

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Rehme, 23rd Wing chief of plans and integration, watches Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing inspection team simulate a peaceful protest during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 11, 2024. Inspectors observed the exercise participant’s response to the non-violent protest. Ready Tiger 24-1 is a readiness exercise demonstrating the 23rd Wing’s ability to plan, prepare and execute operations and maintenance to project air power in contested and dispersed locations, defending the United States’ interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 16:03
    Photo ID: 8337614
    VIRIN: 240411-F-JS667-1064
    Resolution: 4316x2875
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Base Defense
    Lead Wing
    Ready Tiger 24-1 RT 24-1

