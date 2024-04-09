Ready Tiger 24-1: Defenders respond to mock protest

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing inspection team simulates a peaceful protest during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 11, 2024. The ability to appropriately respond to protests can be essential when setting up a forward operating base in a host nation. Built upon Air Combat Command's directive to assert air power in contested environments, Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 aims to test and enhance the 23rd Wing’s proficiency in executing Lead Wing and Expeditionary Air Base concepts through Agile Combat Employment and command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

