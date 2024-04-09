Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Tiger 24-1: Defenders respond to mock protest [Image 4 of 7]

    Ready Tiger 24-1: Defenders respond to mock protest

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing inspection team simulates a peaceful protest during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 11, 2024. The ability to appropriately respond to protests can be essential when setting up a forward operating base in a host nation. Built upon Air Combat Command's directive to assert air power in contested environments, Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 aims to test and enhance the 23rd Wing’s proficiency in executing Lead Wing and Expeditionary Air Base concepts through Agile Combat Employment and command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 16:03
    Photo ID: 8337612
    VIRIN: 240411-F-JS667-1092
    Resolution: 4299x2863
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
    This work, Ready Tiger 24-1: Defenders respond to mock protest [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ready Tiger 24-1: Defenders respond to mock protest
    Base Defense
    Lead Wing
    RT 24-1
    Ready Tiger 24-1

