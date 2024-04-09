Ready Tiger 24-1: Defenders respons to mock protest

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing inspection team holds a simulated protest sign during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 11, 2024. Moody Airmen were tested in their ability to stay calm under stress, which is essential for mission success. Built upon Air Combat Command's directive to assert air power in contested environments, Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 aims to test and enhance the 23rd Wing’s proficiency in executing Lead Wing and Expeditionary Air Base concepts through Agile Combat Employment and command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

