Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 157th CSSB RG 19 Zero and Grounding - 12 April 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 157th CSSB RG 19 Zero and Grounding - 12 April 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 157th CSSB are an Army Reserve Unit from Horsham, PA. They are shown here on Range 19 during their Zero and Grounding using an M4A1. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 14:44
    Photo ID: 8337443
    VIRIN: 240412-A-IE493-9500
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 975.05 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 157th CSSB RG 19 Zero and Grounding - 12 April 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 157th CSSB RG 19 Zero and Grounding - 12 April 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 157th CSSB RG 19 Zero and Grounding - 12 April 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 157th CSSB RG 19 Zero and Grounding - 12 April 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 157th CSSB RG 19 Zero and Grounding - 12 April 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 157th CSSB RG 19 Zero and Grounding - 12 April 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Reserves New Jersey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT