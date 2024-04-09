Damage Controlman Abigail Alejo, from Tampa, Florida adjusts a lever aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 13:24
|Photo ID:
|8337193
|VIRIN:
|240410-N-CO542-1052
|Resolution:
|4875x3250
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Sailors conduct maintenance aboard USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8]
