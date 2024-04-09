Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors conduct maintenance aboard USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 8]

    Sailors conduct maintenance aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Damage Controlman Abigail Alejo, from Tampa, Florida adjusts a lever aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 13:24
    Photo ID: 8337193
    VIRIN: 240410-N-CO542-1052
    Resolution: 4875x3250
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

