Sailors conduct maintenance aboard USS Tripoli

Damage Controlman Abigail Alejo, from Tampa, Florida adjusts a lever aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Eliora Sims)

