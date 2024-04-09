Capt. Tom Chekouras, Commander Amphibious Squadron SEVEN Visits USS Tripoli

Captain Tom Chekouras, Commander Amphibious Squadron SEVEN (CPR 7), left, and Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, the commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) speak in the vehicle stowage area aboard the ship in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

